Wasaline Reports Record Passenger Increase in February

Wasaline reports its best February since operations began in 2013. A total of 18,191 passengers travelled with the company during the month, representing an 11 percent increase compared with the same period last year.

One contributing factor to the increase is the concept of ice cruises, which have proven very popular. Several groups from Europe have chosen to travel with Wasaline to experience the winter landscape of the Kvarken region.

“Our long-term marketing efforts in Europe are now beginning to deliver results. We are seeing, in particular, groups from Germany coming to us to experience nature in a unique winter setting. This segment is growing every year,” says Peter Ståhlberg, CEO of Wasaline.

He also highlights the positive feedback the company has received from international guests.

“We are proud to attract international tourists to the region. Guests have been very satisfied both with the onboard service and the experiences offered during the journey.”

Wasaline, which operates the route between Umeå in Sweden and Vaasa in Finland, has been part of the Stena Line Group since February 2026.



