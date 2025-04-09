Wasaline: Strong First Quarter

Wasaline reports a strong first quarter for 2025. Revenue increased by 7.5%, setting a new record for the first quarter of the year. Both passenger traffic for cars and buses reached record levels. The freight business also showed a strong quarter, with a 10% increase. Despite March 2024 being an exceptionally strong month, cargo increased in both the number of units and in tonnage during the first quarter of the year.

Energy consumption decreased by a total of 19.5%, even though the number of trips increased by 2.8%. Pertrip, energy consumption dropped by 21.7%, and carbon dioxide emissions were reduced by 23.2% fromalready low levels. The company's primary fuel continues to be liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Interest in the sustainable transport of Wasaline remains high, and intermodal transport steadily increased during the first quarter. Especially the transports from Vaasa via Umeå to southern Europe have seen strong demand.

"I want to extend a big thank you to our fantastic customers, both passengers and cargo clients, for the great results. I’m incredibly proud and grateful for our staff, who work every day to ensure customer satisfaction in all segments,” said Peter Ståhlberg, Managing Director of Wasaline.