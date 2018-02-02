Washington State, DNV GL Partner on Maritime Sector Growth

DNV GL will support Washington State as it advances its strategy for the sustainable development of the state’s $38 billion maritime industry.

In December 2017, Washington State Governor Jay Inslee’s Maritime Innovation Advisory Council launched an effort called “Washington Maritime Blue” to develop a comprehensive strategy for leading the nation in “blue” ocean industry technology and practices. Classification society and advisor to the maritime industry DNV GL said it has signed on to support the Washington State Department of Commerce to help achieve this vision.

Washington State has the vision to be the United States ’ most sustainable maritime cluster by 2050.

The roadmap and supporting strategy framework is driven by the Maritime Blue Task Force, which is made up of 38 maritime industry leaders and stakeholders from across the public and private sector. DNV GL and the Washington State Department of Commerce organized the first meeting of the Task Force on January 25 in Seattle. At the meeting, Task Force members examined how leading international maritime clusters have pursued similar sustainability and innovation-centric agendas, which spurred a working session to identify potential development pathways for Washington Maritime Blue.

Some of the key goals of the strategy include establishing Washington State as a global maritime innovation hub cluster centered on Puget Sound and pursuing a competitive path to decarbonization. To realize these goals Washington Statue will seek to draw from the experiences of a diverse and inclusive community that is reflective of the whole maritime sector.

Joshua Berger, the Governor's Sector Lead and Director of Economic Development for Maritime, said, “DNV GL have shown themselves not only clear leaders on maritime innovation and technology, but offer facilitation skills to engage our broad set of stakeholders. They are sensitive to the challenges the industry and our communities face as we adapt to ensure resiliency and relevance for a sustainable future. Based on their successful track record, DNV GL can clearly support us and our stakeholders as we move forward in a coordinated and visible process.”