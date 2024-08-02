Washington State Ferries Crew Rescues Boaters in Distress

Crewmembers aboard a Washington State Ferries vessel helped to rescue three boaters and a dog after their small vessel capsized near Bremerton, Wash.

The crew aboard Jumbo-class ferry Walla Walla rescued a person and a dog near the Bremerton terminal Tuesday evening, according to WSF.

The ferry crew treated the victim for hypothermia and chest pains before transferring care to emergency medical technicians on shore, the operator said.

Two additional victims were saved by the U.S. Coast Guard and local the fire department.

Following the incident, the Walla Walla resumed its journey from Bremerton to Seattle.

Built by the former Todd Shipyard (now Vigor) in 1972, Walla Walla is a 440-foot-long double-ended car and passenger ferry with capacity for up to 2,000 passengers and 188 vehicles.