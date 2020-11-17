Washington State Ferries' Largest Vessel Enters Drydock

Washington State Ferries' (WSF) Jumbo Mark II class ferry Wenatchee, the largest in the WSF fleet, entered drydock at Everett Ship Repair, LLC (ESR) on November 10.

The vessel is 460’ x 90’ with a docking displacement of 4675 LT. ESR’s drydock, the Faithful Servant has underwent improvements to expand its capabilities, and can now service vessels up to 460’ x 100’ with drafts up to 32’, including all of WSF fleet.

The docking evolution started with moving the Faithful Servant drydock approximately 500m to the deep water docking site within Port of Everett where ballasting and de-ballasting took place to dry dock the vessel. The drydock was then moved back to its permanent location at Pier 3. The docking operation was supported by Dunlap Towing Company and AUS dive team. ESR’s dockmaster Mr. Scott Dixon managed the docking cycle, communicating with the Dunlap tug captains and AUS divers to perform a flawless first WSF docking by ESR.

The vessel will undergo hull and deck steel replacement while at ESR. It will also be blasted and painted as required by owner. The eight-ton propellers will be removed, inspected, and serviced at Sound Propeller before reinstall. The duration of the project is anticipated to last seven weeks at which time ESR will undock the vessel and redeliver to WSF.

(Photo: Everett Ship Repair)

