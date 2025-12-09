Marine Link
BYD Energy Storage, Corvus Energy Sign MoU to Accelerate Marine Battery Innovation

December 9, 2025

Picture from the MoU signing ceremony held in Shanghai during Marintec China. To the left: Tom Wang, Sales Director BYD Energy Storage and to the right: Ole Jacob Irgens, Regional Director EMEA and Asia, Corvus Energy. © BYD

BYD Energy Storage, a leader in the energy storage sector, and Corvus Energy AS, a leader in marine energy storage systems (ESS), announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic collaboration aimed at advancing next-generation battery solutions for the maritime sector.

The MoU strengthens the cooperative relationship between the two companies by combining BYD Energy Storage’s scale and technological leadership in LFP batteries with Corvus Energy’s unparalleled expertise in marine ESS applications. Together, BYD Energy Storage and Corvus will work to accelerate product development, enhance global market reach, and deliver innovative, safe, and high-efficiency energy storage solutions for the global shipping industry.

As part of the agreement, BYD Energy Storage and Corvus Energy will aim to coordinate global market activities to accelerate the adoption of marine energy storage systems and support the shipping industry’s transition toward cleaner, more sustainable operations.

Corvus Energy will serve as the ESS System Partner and Route-to-Market Partner, leveraging its proven expertise in system integration and its strong customer relationships worldwide.

