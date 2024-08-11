Watch: Reenactment of Real-Life Enclosed Space Incident

Recent data from InterManager, submitted to the IMO in a recent paper (III-10-INF.18), highlights that in 2023 more than 30 seafarers lost their lives due to asphyxiation in enclosed spaces.

This figure marks the second-highest annual number of fatalities recorded in nearly three decades.

Most of these tragic incidents occurred during planned work, underscoring the need for comprehensive training and heightened safety measures, says MarinePALS.

In the interest of saving lives of seafarers, MarinePALS has released two microlearning videos from its extensive library into the public domain.

