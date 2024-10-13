Watch: Rescue Services Extinguish Tanker Fire

The 73-meter-long German oil and chemical tanker Annika caught fire on October 11 whilst northeast of Kühlungsborn, Germany, in the Baltic Sea.

The Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre (MRCC) Bremen, operated by the German Society for the Rescue of Shipwrecked People (DGzRS), led the response.

The sea rescue boat Wilma Sikorski rescued all seven crew members shortly after the fire was reported, and Reuters reports that the fire was extinguished and the vessel is now safely into the port of Rostock.

The vessel was carrying around 640 tonnes of oil, and divers are now checking the integrity of the hull.

Units involved in the rescue operation included sea rescue boat WILMA SIKORSKI/currently DGzRS station Kühlungsborn, sea rescue cruiser ARKONA/DGzRS station Warnemünde, DGzRS training ship CARLO SCHNEIDER, emergency tug Baltic (appointed by the MRCC Bremen of the DGzRS as On-Scene Co-ordinator, OSC), multi-purpose vessel Arkona of the Waterways and Shipping Administration, fireboat Albert Wegener of the Rostock professional fire department, Federal Police operational ship Neustadt, water police boats Fehmarn and MV 4, tug VB Baltic, a naval SAR helicopter and aircraft and a Federal Police helicopter.



