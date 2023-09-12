Watchkeeper Distraction, No Lookouts Led to Fatal Collision

The UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has released its report into the collision between a general cargo vessel and a split hopper barge in the Bornholmsgat traffic separation scheme off Sweden that resulted in the loss of two lives.

The UK registered general cargo vessel Scot Carrier and the Denmark registered split hopper barge Karin Høj collided, resulting in the capsize of the barge and the loss of its two crew on 13 December 2021.

Safety issues identified in the report include:

• Scot Carrier’s watchkeeper changed course without determining that it was safe to do so.

• Neither watchkeeper on the two vessels reacted to the developing situation, or took action in time to prevent a collision.

• No lookouts were posted on either vessel.

• Scot Carrier’s watchkeeper was distracted by the use of a personal tablet computer.

• Scot Carrier’s watchkeeper may have been influenced by alcohol.

Chief Inspector of Marine Accidents, Andrew Moll OBE, said: “International requirements are clear that posting an additional person on the bridge as a dedicated lookout is vital to safe navigation. However, this investigation is one of many that have found that the watchkeepers were alone on the bridge at night.

“This report also highlights the dangers of distraction from watchkeeping duties. While shipping companies may have procedures to address distraction, seafarers are also responsible for acting professionally: watchkeeping is a safety critical task. Shipping companies should empower their crews to make the right decisions, highlighting the impact that distraction has on task performance, and have effective methods of ensuring that an additional lookout is posted at night and in poor visibility.”

The report makes a recommendation to the Maritime and Coastguard Agency to clarify to the shipping industry that posting an additional lookout at night and in restricted visibility is a regulatory requirement on UK ships and all ships in UK waters.



