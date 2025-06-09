Marine Link
Monday, June 9, 2025

Watson Farley & Williams Advises MPCC on Container Ship Sale

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

June 9, 2025

© Watson Farley & Williams

© Watson Farley & Williams

Watson Farley & Williams (WFW) advised shipping company MPC Container Ships ASA (MPCC) on its sale of seven container ships for a transaction value of US$94 million. The disposal is part of MPCC's strategic development and the targeted restructuring of its fleet.

MPCC has agreed to sell five ships en bloc to Contships Group, comprising three 1,300 TEU ships and two 2,000 TEU ships. In addition, two further ships have been sold to Seacon Group.

Oslo-based MPCC is a leading container ship owner with a focus on small to medium-sized vessels. It primarily owns and operates a portfolio of container ships serving regional trade routes under long-term charter agreements.

The WFW Hamburg Maritime team that advised MPCC was led by Partner Dr Christian Finnern, supported by Associates Maximilian Hennig and Bjarne Ruthke. Hamburg Partner Dr F. Maximilian Boemke andLondon Counsel Valentina Keys advised on regulatory matters.

