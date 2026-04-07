Weiler Abrasives Receives Recognition for Sustainability Measures

Weiler Abrasives, a leader in surface conditioning solutions, has been recognized for its sustainability-related achievements by the Sustainable European Abrasive Manufacturers (SEAM). In a recently released CO2 Emissions Report, SEAM identified Weiler Abrasives as one of only 11 abrasives companies to achieve recognition for climate leadership for the 2024 fiscal year by achieving greater than 4% emissions reduction.

The member companies were recognized for their significant progress in emissions reduction. The emissions reduction performance aligns with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) linear decarbonization trajectory, which is required to remain on track for a 1.5°C annual trajectory.

The SEAM report, which tracks progress toward Net Zero across European operations, found that while total sector emissions remained broadly stable, companies like Weiler Abrasives are driving a structural transition through energy efficiency measures, process optimization, increased electrification and strategic renewable energy production and procurement.

Weiler Abrasives continues to play an active role in the governance of these industry-wide sustainability efforts as part of the SEAM Steering Group, helping to guide the program's strategic direction and environmental benchmarks, as well as within SEAM CO2 working groups. SEAM is FEPA's (Federation of European Producers of Abrasives) dedicated sustainability program. It embodies the collective commitment of European abrasive manufacturers to upholding best practices in environmental management, resource efficiency, and ethical operations.