Weithman Named Director of Ports of Indiana-Mount Vernon

Ports of Indiana (POI) announced that it has hired Bernard (Ben) Weithman as the new Ports of Indiana-Mount Vernon port director.

Weithman will lead port operations and business development for the Mount Vernon port. His industry experience includes more than 30 years in business development, startup and long-term sustainable operations. A senior-level executive in the transportation, agriculture and freight sectors, he most recently served as a senior transportation market consultant at IHS Markit. He also worked for one of Ports of Indiana-Mount Vernon’s tenants for four years, Consolidated Grain & Barge, as a grain merchandiser. Wiethman holds a bachelor’s degree from Ohio State University and a master of business administration (MBA) from the University of Southern Indiana.

Ports of Indiana has also hired Doug Mitchell as the information technology manager. He will coordinate and lead all computer-related activities. He had been POI’s IT consultant since 2019. Mitchell holds a bachelor’s degree from Western Governors University. He resides in Indianapolis with his wife and two children.

Additionally, Erica Jackson has been promoted from controller to chief financial officer (CFO). She started with POI in April 2019 after working as manager of logistics accounting at BRT. Jackson received her bachelor of business administration (BBA) from the University of Toledo. She resides in Zionsville with her husband and two children.