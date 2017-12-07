Sistema Welcomes Efforts to Resolve Conflict with Rosneft

Related News

Sembmarine Inks LoI with Shell for FPU

Sembcorp Marine announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Sembcorp Marine Rigs & Floaters has signed a Letter of Intent…

Boskalis Acquires Subsea Survey Firm Gardline

Netherlands based Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. said it has acquired all shares of the U.K. based Gardline Group, a firm…

Autonomous Shipping Test Site Opens in Norway

Norway’s newest autonomous shipping test site is now officially open and ready to support the development of high-tech autonomous maritime solutions.

Canadian Coast Guard Expands Mapping Capability

Kongsberg Maritime said the Canadian Coast Guard has chosen its high resolution EM 712 multibeam echo sounders for the medium…

Tuco to Build Hydrographic Survey Boats for Denmark

Tuco Marine Group said it has signed a contract with DALO (The Danish Defense Acquisition and Logistics Organization) to…

Cananda Chamber of Shipping on Anchorage Operations

The Chamber of Shipping welcomes the federal government’s announcement of details concerning the review and modernization…

LNG Shipping on Recovery Path: Golar

The shipping market recovery is underway, says Golar LNG. Shipping demand has exceeded supply growth for the first time since 2013.

Wärtsilä Signs on Shuttle Tanker Development Project

Wärtsilä has signed a joint industry project cooperation (JIP) undertaking with Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company (DSIC)…

Huon’s Tassie Homecoming

HMAS Huon capped off a South West Pacific deployment recently with the final of six port visits to Hobart, Tasmania, and…

Crowley Restructures Business Units

Crowley Maritime Corporation announced it has restructured its business units as the company aims to increase its focus on…

Darwin Sails into Sydney Harbour for Final Time

Twelve former Commanding Officers have sailed onboard Royal Australian Navy frigate, HMAS Darwin, today as she transited…