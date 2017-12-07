Marine Link
Sistema Welcomes Efforts to Resolve Conflict with Rosneft

December 7, 2017

Russia's Sistema conglomerate said on Thursday it welcomes all efforts to resolve its legal conflict with Rosneft after the oil major filed a new, $2.2 billion, lawsuit seeking damages.

"Sistema welcomes any and all efforts for the settlement of the conflict on conditions that would suit all sides," a spokesman for Sistema said.

The lawsuit relates to the 2009-2014 dividends paid by Rosneft-controlled oil producer Bashneft, formerly owned by Sistema.


Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin

