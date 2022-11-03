Wescom Group Acquires Marine Rescue Technologies

Emergency distress signal manufacturer Wescom Group has expanded its presence in the marine survival market with the acquisition of Marine Rescue Technologies (MRT).

The UK-based personal locator beacon manufacturer became part of Wescom Group from November 2, 2022, further enhancing the groups’ profile as a primary source of marine distress and safety signaling.

Wescom Group, which is aiming to grow its portfolio of marine survival solutions, said the acquisition of MRT enables the business to provide both pyrotechnic and electronics signaling products for both customers and partners.