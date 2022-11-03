Marine Link
Sunday, November 6, 2022
SUBSCRIBE

Wescom Group Acquires Marine Rescue Technologies

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

November 3, 2022

(Image: MRT)

(Image: MRT)

Emergency distress signal manufacturer Wescom Group has expanded its  presence in the marine survival market with the acquisition of Marine Rescue Technologies (MRT).

The UK-based personal locator beacon manufacturer became part of Wescom Group from November 2, 2022, further enhancing the groups’ profile as a primary source of marine distress and safety signaling.

Wescom Group, which is aiming to grow its portfolio of marine survival solutions, said the acquisition of MRT enables the business to provide both pyrotechnic and electronics signaling products for both customers and partners.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Lithium-ion Batteries: Fire Risks and Loss Prevention Measures in Shipping

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week