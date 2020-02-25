WFO Launches Floating Offshore Wind Committee

Global industry advocacy group World Forum Offshore Wind (WFO) has created a new working group - the Floating Offshore Wind Committee (FOWC) - to promote the acceleration of commercial-scale floating offshore wind.



FOWC will tackle areas from policy-making through health and safety to maritime spatial planning.



According to WFO, the new initiative aims outperforming the installed capacity and cost competitiveness seen with bottom-fixed offshore wind today. The principal objectives of the committee are education, advocacy and policymaking, as well as enabling cost reductions and commercial-scale deployment.



It also aims to promote the highest health and safety standards and engage with environmental stakeholders and maritime space users.



The new initiative will be chaired by Bruno Geschier from Ideol and co-chaired by Clément Weber from Green Giraffe. WFO members innogy and Northland Power have already confirmed to proactively participate in this exciting new initiative.