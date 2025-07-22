WFW Advises MPCC on $260m Fleet Optimization

Watson Farley & Williams (WFW) advised MPC Container Ships ASA (MPCC) on two transactions as part of the implementation of its fleet strategy.

The first transaction was the order of four new 4,500 TEU container vessels from Chinese shipyard Taizhou Sanfu Ship Engineering for a total investment of $228m. The ships are scheduled for completion and delivery to MPCC in the second half of 2027.

MPC has already signed three-year charter agreements with a leading global liner company for these newbuildings. The vessels are prepared for conversion to alternative fuels such as ammonia or methanol and will therefore contribute to the decarbonisation of maritime transport in the long term.

In parallel, MPCC sold three older 1,300 TEU vessels with existing charter agreements for a total price of $31.5m.