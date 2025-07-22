Marine Link
Wednesday, July 23, 2025

WFW Advises MPCC on $260m Fleet Optimization

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

July 22, 2025

Watson Farley & Williams (WFW) advised MPC Container Ships ASA (MPCC) on two transactions as part of the implementation of its fleet strategy.

The first transaction was the order of four new 4,500 TEU container vessels from Chinese shipyard Taizhou Sanfu Ship Engineering for a total investment of $228m. The ships are scheduled for completion and delivery to MPCC in the second half of 2027.

MPC has already signed three-year charter agreements with a leading global liner company for these newbuildings. The vessels are prepared for conversion to alternative fuels such as ammonia or methanol and will therefore contribute to the decarbonisation of maritime transport in the long term.

In parallel, MPCC sold three older 1,300 TEU vessels with existing charter agreements for a total price of $31.5m.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Cracking the Code to Predict Underwater Radiated Noise

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week