Whale Watching Catamaran Launched in Seattle

FRS Clipper has launched Emerald Clipper, a new whale watching catamaran in Seattle.

The 103-foot catamaran features two expansive, wind-protected viewing decks, floor-to-ceiling windows.

Designed by One2Three Naval Architects in Sydney, Australia, and built by Mavrik Marine, Inc. in La Conner, Washington, the vessel combines advanced design with passenger comfort and efficiency.

The vessel has capacity for 150 passengers and 3-4 attendants for service. Its waterjet propulsion system enables it to reach cruising speeds of up to 32 knots.

Emerald Clipper will replace the company’s current whale watching vessel, the MV San Juan Clipper.

The company will begin its “Only Seattle Wildlife & Whale Watching Tour” in May.



