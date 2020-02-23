Wilhelm Wilhelmsen Dies at 82

Wilhelm Wilhelmsen, the fourth-generation owner of the maritime industry group Wilhelmsen group, died on February 22 at the age of 82.



Wilhelmsen, born June 8, 1937, was a very well-respected business leader and spokesperson for Norwegian shipping and the maritime industry at large. Wilhelmsen group was established by his great grandfather in Tønsberg, Norway in 1861.



Wilhelm Wilhelmsen said it was instrumental in developing the Wilhelmsen group from a traditional liner company with trades all over the world to one of the largest maritime industry groups with almost 15 000 employees in more than 70 countries.



"His extensive network and business relationships in Norway and internationally have been essential in building the company the past almost 60 years, He also steered through many important and difficult situations in the company’s history, including the offshore crisis in the 1980ies and the Partnair and Tampa incidents,"said the press release.



In addition to serving on boards of many companies and having honorary posts in several Norwegian and international shipping and maritime organisations, Wilhelm Wilhelmsen was a true believer in sharing some of the values his family generated.



Through the Tom Wilhelmsens Stiftelse, a family foundation named after his father, he contributed to donate large sums back to society, including maritime and medical research, sports, culture, and humanitarian organisations. For his outstanding contribution to business and society, Wilhelm Wilhelmsen received The Royal Norwegian Order of Saint Olav Knight 1st Class in 2007.



Wilhelm Wilhelmsen leaves his wife Ninni, three children and eight grandchildren behind. In respect of their loss, the family will not be available for any comments.