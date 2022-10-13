Wilhelmsen to Buy Vopak Agencies

Wilhelmsen Port Services has entered into an agreement with Vopak to acquire 100% of maritime services provider Vopak Agencies and 50% of Diize.

"Vopak Agencies and Diize are highly complementary and a perfect match for the global reach of Wilhelmsen Port Services’ maritime network of 2 200 ports," Wilhelmsen Port Services said.

Wilhelmsen said that Vopak Agencies had a strong track record within both hub services and port agency within the tanker segments in Europe and extensive experience within their field. Diize is a digital software firm founded by Vopak that aims to shape the future of port orchestration.

The completion of the transaction is subject to predetermined conditions and works council advice and is expected to close later in the fourth quarter of this year. Vopak Agencies will transfer to Wilhelmsen Port Services once the deal is completed, while Diize continues as a joint venture between Wilhelmsen and Vopak Ventures.

In the interim, both Wilhelmsen Port Services and Vopak Agencies will continue to operate as separate companies with no changes for customers or partners.

"One of the key pillars of Wilhelmsen Port Services' recently launched strategy is to be a leading local port partner in the markets it serves. The acquisition of Vopak Agencies and its position as a tanker specialist in North-West Europe gives Wilhelmsen Port Services access to that unrivalled local knowledge," Wilhelmsens said.

Neal de Roche, President, Wilhelmsen Port Services: “This opportunity came at a perfect time for us. With our ambitious growth strategy, expansion of services in the port value chain and recent rebranding in place, joining forces with Vopak Agencies and Diize ticks all the boxes. I am impressed with the strong position that the Vopak team has built within hub services and port agency and really look forward to bringing their knowledge and experience to our global network of customers. Diize also offers great opportunities in terms of shaping the port experiences of the future. Really excited about getting to know the Vopak team, and to welcome them to Wilhelmsen once the deal is completed.”



Patrick van der Voort, Division President Vopak Europe and Africa: "We are happy to have come to this agreement with the Norwegian maritime company Wilhelmsen. Although within Vopak we will surely miss our colleagues at our agencies organization, we are convinced that the agency customers and colleagues will benefit from becoming part of the Wilhelmsen network, with the agency business as their core activity. We would like to thank our agencies colleagues and our customers of our agencies services for their trust and contribution to Vopak and will work together towards a closing and smooth transfer to Wilhelmsen."





