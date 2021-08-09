Wilhelmsen inks deal to sell, distribute Klüber Maritime Lubricant Range

As of August 1, 2021, Wilhelmsen will begin to take over sales, logistics and consulting for Klüber Lubrication’s maritime portfolio for its sea going vessels. Initially within European countries and Southeast Asia, followed by the rest of the world from October 2021.

“This exclusive partnership pairs Klüber Lubrication’s market-leading marine lubricants with our unrivalled sales, customer service and supply network," said Kjell Andre Engen, EVP Marine Products, Wilhelmsen.

Complementing Wilhelmsen’s existing marine products portfolio, Klüber Lubrication’s lubricants, including environmentally acceptable lubricants (EALs) match performance with longevity and are designed for a variety of vessel and port applications.

"In 2018, Klüber Lubrication and Wilhelmsen signed a cooperation," said Christoph Köhler, Head of Global Business Team Marine at Klüber Lubrication. "Following intensive preparatory work, we are now combining our respective strengths. The aim is that operators of ships, shipyards and dry docks can purchase innovative, high-performance specialty lubricants from a single point of contact all over the world."

Dedicated to delivering unparalleled customer service, to provide the specialist support often required for this product type, Wilhelmsen’s Marine



