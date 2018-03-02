Marine Link
Friday, March 2, 2018

Kirby Corp: William Harvey Elected CFO

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 2, 2018

Effective February 27, the board has elected William Harvey, Execuive VP & CFO.
 
The news, confirmed by SEC filing, also said that David W. Grzebinski relinquished title of Chief Financial Officer, but remains President and CEO.
 
