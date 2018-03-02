Kirby Corp: William Harvey Elected CFO

Related News

GE Transportation to Supply Freight Locomotives to Ukraine in USD 1bln Deal

GE Transportation signed a $1 billion framework agreement in Ukraine, marking a major milestone in the country’s efforts…

Solstad Farstad Bags New Contracts

Solstad Farstad ASA has entered into a contract with Fugro Netherlands Marine BV for the CSV, Normand Flower, for operations in North European waters.

Vessel Docks at Maryland Cove Point LNG Terminal

Gemmata could be the first vessel to pick up fuel from the facility since the tanker came from Spain - a non-LNG exporting…

Krilo Jesenice: Village of the Cruisers

Driving south on the coastal highway from the ancient city of Split in Croatia in late October, one is amazed to come on a forest of masts.

NL Networks, Portcall.com win Wärtsilä Start-up Challenge

The first Wärtsilä SparkUp Challenge, an initiative to find innovative start-ups to develop ideas for the smart shipping value chain…

EXMAR’s New VLGCs to Run on LPG

Two very large gas carrier (VLGC) newbuildings being constructed for Belgian owner EXMAR will be equipped with main engines that will use liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as fuel.

Rolls-Royce to Equip UK Navy's Type 26 Warships

Rolls-Royce Canada said it has won a contract with BAE Systems for its mission bay handling technology for the U.K. Royal…

Global Ship Lease Acquires 2,800 TEU Containership

UK-based containership charter owner Global Ship Lease announced that it has agreed to acquire a 2005-built, 2,800 TEU containership…

Triyards Loses Shipbuilding Contract

Cash-strapped shipbuilder Triyards Holdings Limited has received a termination notice for a chemical tanker design and construction deal.

New Program Makes it Easier to Ship Cars at Port Everglades

Crowley Maritime has helped launch a pilot Vehicle Validation Export Process Program that now allows shippers to submit original…

Beijer Electronics Unveils X2 Extreme Panels

Beijer Electronics has rolled out its new X2 extreme family of rugged HMIs for tough environments. X2 extreme panels are…