Kirby Corp: William Harvey Elected CFO

Related News
GE Transportation to Supply Freight Locomotives to Ukraine in USD 1bln Deal
GE Transportation signed a $1 billion framework agreement in Ukraine, marking a major milestone in the country’s efforts…
Solstad Farstad Bags New Contracts
Solstad Farstad ASA has entered into a contract with Fugro Netherlands Marine BV for the CSV, Normand Flower, for operations in North European waters.
Vessel Docks at Maryland Cove Point LNG Terminal
Gemmata could be the first vessel to pick up fuel from the facility since the tanker came from Spain - a non-LNG exporting…
Krilo Jesenice: Village of the Cruisers
Driving south on the coastal highway from the ancient city of Split in Croatia in late October, one is amazed to come on a forest of masts.
NL Networks, Portcall.com win Wärtsilä Start-up Challenge
The first Wärtsilä SparkUp Challenge, an initiative to find innovative start-ups to develop ideas for the smart shipping value chain…
EXMAR’s New VLGCs to Run on LPG
Two very large gas carrier (VLGC) newbuildings being constructed for Belgian owner EXMAR will be equipped with main engines that will use liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as fuel.
Rolls-Royce to Equip UK Navy's Type 26 Warships
Rolls-Royce Canada said it has won a contract with BAE Systems for its mission bay handling technology for the U.K. Royal…
Global Ship Lease Acquires 2,800 TEU Containership
UK-based containership charter owner Global Ship Lease announced that it has agreed to acquire a 2005-built, 2,800 TEU containership…
Triyards Loses Shipbuilding Contract
Cash-strapped shipbuilder Triyards Holdings Limited has received a termination notice for a chemical tanker design and construction deal.
New Program Makes it Easier to Ship Cars at Port Everglades
Crowley Maritime has helped launch a pilot Vehicle Validation Export Process Program that now allows shippers to submit original…
Beijer Electronics Unveils X2 Extreme Panels
Beijer Electronics has rolled out its new X2 extreme family of rugged HMIs for tough environments. X2 extreme panels are…
Top Maritime News
Ocean Rig Signs New Drilling Contract with Tullow Namibia
Ocean Rig UDW, an international contractor of offshore deepwater drilling services, today announced that it has signed a new drilling contract with
USS Little Rock Helps the Homeless in Montreal
A group of American sailors stuck in Montreal for the winter are pitching in to help the local community. The U.S.
Third LNG-powered Ship Ordered for AIDA Cruises
The number of liquefied natural gas (LNG) powered ships on order for AIDA Cruises has risen to three following the latest shipbuilding contract
Vessel Docks at Maryland Cove Point LNG Terminal
The Gemmata liquefied natural gas tanker docked at Dominion Energy Inc's Cove Point LNG export facility in Maryland on Monday