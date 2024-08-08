Wilson ASA Owner Kristian Eidesvik Passes Away

Norwegian short sea shipping company Wilson ASA announced its owner and long-serving chairman of the board, Kristian Eidesvik, has passed away. The 78-year-old died on August 7 after a period of illness, the company said.

Eidesvik became an owner in Wilson around 1995. Following the IPO in 2005 he became the majority owner through his investment company Caiano AS, and he was the Chairman of the Board until two years ago. His son Eivind Eidesvik is now the chairman of Wilson ASA.

Hailing from from Langevåg, Bømlo, Kristian’s roots were in fishing, and he always proudly referred to himself as a fisherman. "Kristian was generous, down to earth and always in a good mood. When facing challenges there was no better place to gather support, advice and trust than from Kristian," Wilson ASA said in a statement.

As an owner of Wilson, Kristian Eidesvik backed the company’s efforts toward growth and expansion, which was fundamental for building Wilson into the company it is today. "He and his family have been, and continue to be, solid and dedicated owners of Wilson," the company said.

Wilson operates the largest short sea fleet in Europe, with a fleet of around 130 vessels ranging from 1,500 to 8,500 DWT. A fully integrated shipping company with a staff of approximately 2,000, Wilson handles chartering and operations, ship management, marine accounting, crewing, purchasing, legal and insurance in house.