Wind Power: AIP for Oceanbird Wing 560

The first wing sail from Oceanbird, Wing 560, has received Approval in Principle (AiP) from DNV.

“It is one of the first stiff wing sails that will tilt in hard winds as a safety feature, that gets an Approval in Principle," said Niclas Dahl, Managing Director, Oceanbird. "Therefore, it is reassuring that DNV supports our safety philosophy since we are now going from vision into realization. In just a few months, we will begin to assemble our first full-scale wing prototypes, which will be onboard a vessel in about one year from now” .

Oceanbird have requested that the review should include documents beyond the minimum requirements to reduce uncertainties related to the concept.