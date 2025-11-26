Windcat Orders Next-Gen Multi-Purpose Offshore Support Vessel

Windcat, part of CMB.TECH, has signed a contract with Damen Shipyards to build a new Multi-Purpose Accommodation Support Vessel (MP-ASV), with options for five additional units.

To be known as the Innovation Series, the new class of offshore support vessels will combine a large open deck, subsea crane capability and fuel-efficient operations with accommodation for personnel working offshore for extended periods.

Construction of the first MP-ASV is scheduled to begin in February 2026 at Damen’s Ha Long Shipyard in Vietnam, with delivery planned for 2028.

The MP-ASVs are based on the proven CSOV platform but are larger at 102 meters by 20 meters, offering 750 square meters of deck space, a 150-tonne subsea crane and facilities to launch and recover remotely operated vehicles.

The vessels will feature a 3981kWh battery pack on a DC grid to reduce emissions through peak shaving and more efficient engine loading, particularly during dynamic positioning operations.

Like Windcat’s CSOVs, the Innovation Series will integrate low-carbon fuels through a dual-fuel hydrogen engine, enabling the auxiliary generator to run on hydrogen.

The vessels will accommodate up to 190 people for up to 28 days and will use a motion-compensated gangway for safe offshore transfers.

The design incorporates a DP2+ dynamic positioning system. In addition to azimuth thrusters, a forward and aft tunnel thruster will allow the vessel to maintain DP2 capability even in the event of a thruster failure, enhancing redundancy for remote offshore operations.

“Today we introduce a new vessel type, not only to our fleet, but also to the market. We take the best of two worlds: we combine the benefits of a large deck and crane of an MPSV with the comfortable offshore accommodation of an ASV. Through collaboration with customers and suppliers and constant evolution, we have remained at the forefront of the offshore energy industry, always putting our customers' needs first.

“By building this new type of vessel, with an emphasis on comfort, performance and decarbonization, we are ensuring that we can continue to safely and effectively support tomorrow's offshore projects around the world,” said Willem van der Wel, Managing Director at Windcat.