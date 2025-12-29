Woodside, BOTAŞ Shake Hands on Long-Term LNG Supply Deal

Australia’s Woodside Energy has finalized a long-term liquefied natural gas supply agreement with Türkiye’s state pipeline operator BOTAŞ, marking Woodside’s first long-term LNG contract with the Turkish market.

Under the sale and purchase agreement, Woodside will supply BOTAŞ with about 5.8 billion cubic meters of natural gas equivalent, or around 0.5 million tons per annum of LNG, for up to nine years starting in 2030.

The deal converts a non-binding heads of agreement signed in September into a binding commitment. LNG volumes will be supplied primarily from Woodside’s under-construction Louisiana LNG project in the United States, as well as from its broader LNG portfolio.

“This supply agreement with BOTAŞ represents a strategic milestone for Woodside given it is our first long-term LNG supply arrangement with the Turkish market. It is yet another demonstration of the strength and flexibility of Woodside’s diversified portfolio and ability to deliver on our global ambitions.

“Woodside also appreciates the support shown by the Turkish and United States governments following the announcement of the HOA earlier this year,” said Mark Abbotsford, Woodside Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer.

The agreement is expected to support Türkiye’s energy security while strengthening cooperation between the two companies across the LNG value chain.