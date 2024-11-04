Windward Launches AI Threat Investigation System

Maritime AI company Windward has launched a new system: Advanced Intelligence, an AI-powered solution designed to empower intelligence and security organizations to uncover and handle threats more efficiently.

The solution streamlines the entire investigation process from early anomaly detection and strategic investigations to vital context provided by MAI Expert™, Windward’s generative AI-powered virtual analyst. By controlling all aspects of the investigative process within one platform, the solution significantly cuts down the time and resources needed to conduct thorough investigations, says the company.

The development comas as intelligence and security communities face growing maritime threats including rising attacks on commercial vessels, illegal fishing in exclusive economic zones, drug smuggling and escalating piracy.

Windward’s offerings include Early Detection that analyzes maritime data to uncover irregularities, Organization Defined Risk (ODR) and Sequence Search which enable users establish their own risk parameters and search for patterns across up to six different activities in a single query. The solution also offers users daily satellite imagery provided by Planet Labs.

The solution also integrates MAI Expert™, Windward’s Gen-AI virtual analyst. MAI Expert™ serves as a maritime specialist that provides the context of suspicious activities, such as sanctions evasion, illegal trafficking or fishing. By providing timely, actionable intelligence, MAI Expert empowers users to identify suspicious behavior and to understand the broader context so they can take swift and informed action, says Windward. This offers analysts from non-maritime related defense or intelligence agencies the background and knowledge to understand and deal with complex maritime incidents.

Advanced Intelligence drastically reduces time spent on investigations, enables actors to make informed decisions more quickly and improves how intelligence is gathered and analyzed by centralizing workflows directly on-screen. Users can register new risk profiles and behavioral anomalies to identify additional vessels with similar patterns. Furthermore, the platform allows for the continuous monitoring of these behavioral profiles, integrating them into the organization’s process to facilitate early detection in future cases.

“The events of the past year have demonstrated that the protection of the maritime domain is a top priority. We are acutely aware that unexpected ‘black swan’ events are now commonplace, and we need to adapt accordingly,” said Ami Daniel, Co-Founder and CEO of Windward. “Our Advanced Intelligence solution is purposefully designed to empower the intelligence and defense community with cutting edge AI and Gen AI technologies providing them the tools they need to stay ahead of emerging risks and facilitate more efficient investigation cycles. With this innovation, we aim to make the seas safer for everyone, protecting not only national security interests but also the continuity of global trade."

Windward’s Maritime AI technology is powered by advanced machine learning and behavioral analytics models, utilizing billions of data points to provide valuable insights into vessel behaviors, and ownership structures, and predict in real-time which vessels are likely to be involved in illicit activities.



