WindWaves to Deliver WindWings for BAR Technologies in Europe

WindWaves will manufacture, sell and deliver BAR Technologies’ new 20m and 24m WindWings® wing sails in Europe. In February this year the two companies announced a similar deal for the larger 37.5m WindWings.

WindWaves will manage the value chain of procurement and construction of 20m and 24m WindWings and their installation at shipyards across Europe. Additionally, WindWaves will manage the servicing of WindWings during their operational life cycle, alongside crew training on the operation of the wing sails.

The new 20m and 24m WindWings models are a compact and lightweight version of the original patented three-element design which save more than 500t of CO2 per WindWing® per year at less than five years payback.

BAR’s new product is aimed at handysize bulkers, chemical tankers and smaller vessels, increasing the target fleet size by 50%. The new models weigh less than 30 tonnes each.

WindWings’ fuel-saving capabilities were first independently validated by DNV Maritime in May 2024. Their deployment on vessels such as the Pyxis Ocean and Berge Olympus has already demonstrated a 32% reduction in energy use per nautical mile.



