WinGD Expands Global Training Network

Swiss based marine engine technology developer WinGD has expanded its global training network through a partnership with DCS POWER PTE LTD in Singapore to deliver training for optimizing engine performance and preparing crews for the fuels of the future.

Located in Singapore, the new training partnership was commemorated on February 22. Preparing crews for the new future-fuel ready vessels will be delivered through a variety of both virtual and classroom-based training courses. The training will cover the full portfolio of engines, as well as the operational aspects of the future fuel landscape, prioritizing safety and engine optimization.

A Full Mission Engine Room Simulator (FMS) equipped with WinGD’s virtual-reality engine room Xpert is a key feature of the training program, to allow the crew to train as a team for responding to real-life emergency scenarios involving the engine itself and all engine room systems.

WinGD Director of Operations, Dr. Rudolf Holtbecker, said, “The complexity of the marine engine and its sub systems are increasing with the introduction of multi-fuel systems. For optimal operation and engine maintenance, crews need to be familiar with the machinery and the modalities associated with the fuels of the future. The emphasis on improving vessel efficiency with reduced fuel consumption will ensure that priority is given for reducing the emissions footprint.”

WinGD Director of Sales, Volkmar Galke, was in Singapore for the opening. “More than ever before, crew need to be equipped with the essential skills and confidence to be prepared for sailing on both new and existing vessels. The addition of our new training partnership in Singapore positions us in one of the biggest global shipping hubs in the world, offering our customers confidence and convenience as we equip their crew with the skills they need to operate the vessels of the future.”

WinGD operates four training centers located in Winterthur, Switzerland; Busan, Korea; Shanghai, China; and Athens, Greece. Authorized, third-party training partners are also located in Szczecin, Poland; Subic Bay, Philippines; and in Mumbai, India.