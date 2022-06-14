WinGD and Hyundai Heavy Industries Developing Ammonia Two-stroke Engine

WinGD and Hyundai Heavy Industries’ Engine Machinery Division (EMD) are working together to deliver the first WinGD engine capable of running on ammonia, as the shipping industry continues to progress toward decarbonization.

Under an memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed during the Posidonia exhibition on June 7, the partners will aim to deliver a first engine by 2025, in line with WinGD’s previously announced timeframe for bringing ammonia engines to market. The project will explore ammonia concepts for both diesel-fueled WinGD X-type engines and dual-fuel LNG X-DF engines.

Dominik Schneiter, VP R&D, WinGD, said, “This project will give WinGD and HHI an important advantage in the development of ammonia-fueled marine engines. It will set the path for a new generation of two-stroke engine technology applicable to a wide range of cargo vessels in the coming decades.”

Ammonia, a hydrogen based zero-carbon fuel that can be produced with no greenhouse gas emissions using renewable electricity, is expected to have a role in the decarbonization of shipping, particularly in deep-sea shipping where net-zero carbon fuel options with the required energy density for feasible onboard storage are limited.

Kwang-Hean An, President COO, EMD, said, “There is strong market demand for commercialized ammonia-powered vessels in the near future. This collaboration with WinGD will ensure that EMD is ready to support that demand with the required engine technologies.”

The project will include developing relevant safety, emissions abatement and fuel supply solutions for ammonia engines targeting the local market.