WinGD, Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions Cooperate on Engine Service

WinGD has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions, a leading shipbuilder and repair yard, to expand engine aftercare and technical services in the Middle East. The partnership, agreed upon during Nor-Shipping in June, will strengthen delivery of WinGD’s new lifecycle services offer, Global Service by WinGD, to Middle Eastern ship operators by enhancing regional capabilities in engine maintenance, repair, overhaul, and retrofitting.

The collaboration will leverage Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions’ strategic location and quality infrastructure, alongside WinGD’s expertise in engine design, to deliver engine aftercare and technical support for vessel operators in the region. Global Service by WinGD expands the company’s original in-service support and technical advisory—previously only delivered directly during the engine warranty period—across the entire vessel lifecycle.

Developed in collaboration with customers to meet real-world needs, Global Service by WinGD builds on more than 125 years of two-stroke engine design expertise. The service offer pairs WinGD’s understanding of vessel energy systems with a global network delivering and field service and technical support, timed to support more than 100 LNG carriers powered by WinGD engines that will be operating on Qatar projects from 2026. Alongside WinGD’s portfolio of digital optimization, hybrid energy integration and management, and crew training solutions, Global Service helps customers navigate today’s challenges and those of tomorrow.