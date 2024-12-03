WinGD to Supply 16 Dual-Fuel Engines for Eight LNG Carriers

Swiss marine power company WinGD has received an order for 16 X-DF dual-fuel engines for eight liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, after a late-stage switch by a major ship owner.

The order was received relatively late in the newbuilding planning phase as operational and delivery concerns arose around the engines originally selected, according to WinGD.

Despite the timing, close collaboration with engine builder, yard and shipowner – which already uses X-DF engines on several LNG carriers - ensured that construction was not delayed.

The name of the client has not been disclosed by WinGD.

“Although we aim to be the first choice, we were delighted to add to our orderbook from a significant customer. With the longest established low-pressure two-stroke engine in the market and strong relationships with engine builders and shipyards, we were well placed to pick up the process quickly once the owner decided to switch engine type,” said Volkmar Galke, WinGD Director Sales.

X-DF was first introduced to the market in 2016 and has since recorded more than 8 million reliable running hours, with more than 800 engines in service and on the orderbook.

Recent upgrades to the next generation of X-DF engines have significantly enhanced the appeal in the LNGC segment.

The latest version, 2.2, uses a smaller bedplate and A-frame tailored to the five-cylinder models usually deployed on LNG carriers. The result is a smaller engine footprint and greater ship design flexibility, with the same high performance and efficiency within the engine ratings typically used, according to WinGD.