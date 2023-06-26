Marine Link
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
SUBSCRIBE

Wison’s FLNG FEED Design Earns AIP from ABS

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

June 26, 2023

File photo: a Wison FLNG (Photo: Wison)

File photo: a Wison FLNG (Photo: Wison)

Classification society ABS announced it has granted approval In principle (AIP) to Wison Offshore and Marine’s (WOM) Extended FEED on its standardized 3.5 MTPA floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) design.

WOM has said the standardized design reduces CO2 emissions and results in a shortened engineering schedule by about 40%.

Jiang Hao, WOM General Manager, FLNG Division, said, “WOM continues to optimize and standardize FLNG design, which would significantly improve the production efficiency and effectively reduce the carbon emissions in the production process. . . . We are committed to providing low-cost FLNG solutions that can be delivered in a short period of time. In the future, we will continue working with our partners in innovating technologies and creating more value to our clients.”

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week