Wison’s FLNG FEED Design Earns AIP from ABS

Classification society ABS announced it has granted approval In principle (AIP) to Wison Offshore and Marine’s (WOM) Extended FEED on its standardized 3.5 MTPA floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) design.

WOM has said the standardized design reduces CO2 emissions and results in a shortened engineering schedule by about 40%.

Jiang Hao, WOM General Manager, FLNG Division, said, “WOM continues to optimize and standardize FLNG design, which would significantly improve the production efficiency and effectively reduce the carbon emissions in the production process. . . . We are committed to providing low-cost FLNG solutions that can be delivered in a short period of time. In the future, we will continue working with our partners in innovating technologies and creating more value to our clients.”