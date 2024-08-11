WISTA Germany Picks Top Glory Marine MD for President

Cathrin Prikker has been appointed President of WISTA Germany and plans to use her platform to promote empowerment, connection and dialogue in the industry.

Prikker heads up waste management company Top Glory Marine along with fellow Managing Director (MD), Silke Fehr.

After entering the maritime industry and seeing it was largely dominated by men, Prikker became passionate about diversity and empowerment and joined WISTA after wanting to be involved in change through an organization that actively promotes women in the sector.

Top Glory Marine is headed up by an all-female team and has a strong female workforce with 17 out of 20 employees being women.

“This is quite uncommon in the shipping industry, which is typically dominated by men,” said Prikker. “We are proud of our strong female workforce, emphasizing our commitment to diversity and empowerment in our company.

“Our female team brings a range of empathy, strength and flexible perspectives to TGM. We prioritize the quality of ideas over the gender of the author, fostering an environment where every single opinion counts. This approach has created a team that is closely connected, even though we work from different locations in Germany. The spirit of co-operation and the different points of view have contributed significantly to our success and innovations in maritime waste management.”

The new WISTA president hopes to empower and inspire other women in the maritime industry through her new position. In particular, she hopes to reactivate the WISTA community in her hometown of Leer, East Frisia in Germany.

“This role is both an honor and a challenge that I accept wholeheartedly. I look forward to taking on each task and making meaningful changes that will benefit our community and the industry as a whole.”



