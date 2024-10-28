WMS to Showcase Wi-Fi Service at Interferry2024

Wireless connectivity provider WMS will feature its Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity solutions at the Interferry2024 Conference (October 26-30).

WMS designed the services to elevate the passenger experience, provide faster connectivity and generate significant onboard revenue for ferry operators.

“Enabling messaging, emailing, web browsing and streaming for communications with family, friends, and work is critical for ferry operators today,” said Kerry Pettitt, Ferry Sales Director, WMS. “They not only want to offer more of a luxury travel experience, but need to provide reliable, secure, day-to-day connectivity for commuters and freight transporters. We will level up ferry Wi-Fi for any operator, and its customers, ready to advance to a new level of service.”

The WMS ferry Wi-Fi service offers passengers a fast, reliable, and secure internet connection, thanks to nearly 3X faster speeds than older Wi-Fi technology. Passengers can enjoy flexible, tailored Wi-Fi plans with multiple payment options. The service also improves operational efficiency by supporting separate networks for guests, crew, and ferry operations, while enabling IoT connections to optimize resource use.

Additionally, WMS integrates seamlessly with satellite providers, including Starlink, ensuring continuous connectivity for an elevated passenger experience.

Cellular at Sea, the leading cruise mobile service on 200 ships today, supporting 400+ global roaming partners, now enables connectivity at sea and on land with Cellular at Sea Cruise+. Using eSIM technology, ferry operators can offer a set cellular data allowance for one price so passengers can access connectivity at sea and on land, an additional revenue and brand extension opportunity. Last year, WMS provided 847,000 hours of connectivity and facilitated usage of 113 Terabytes of data through its Cellular at Sea service.



