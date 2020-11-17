Womersley Joins Stream Marine Training

Stream Marine Training has boosted its management team as Katy Womersley, former General Manager of Clyde Marine Training, moves over the River Clyde where she takes up the role of Operations Director at Stream Marine Careers.

Womersley brings her extensive experience in the maritime industry where, as a former seafarer, she began her career as a deck cadet before qualifying and working in the offshore and short sea trade. Upon moving ashore Katy Womersley was initially responsible for the delivery, development and growth of short courses as an STCW & HSE instructor before being promoted and moving across to cadet recruitment and management, helping to grow it from 300 officer cadets to a peak of over 1,000 while also managing the shore based recruitment company and introducing foundation apprentices into the CMT office.

Womersley has also been involved in initiatives to promote the maritime sector as a career option to primary school children and organized the first “Women in Maritime” forums in Scotland, in conjunction with Maritime UK. In addition, she sits on the Merchant Navy Training Board (MNTB) Technical Committee.

Colin McMurray, SMT’s Group Managing Director, said, “Having worked closely with Katy for over 15 years, I know that she will be an invaluable asset in our overall drive to build on our existing business in the recruitment and management of officer cadets, expand the number of shipping clients we work and help me explore the many other business streams and projects currently underway.”