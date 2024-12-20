Marine Link
Work Progresses on Hydrogen-Powered RIB Vessel

December 20, 2024

King Watercraft team with H2Ocean. Left to right: Will King (Founder), Tom Donachie (Fabricator), Aidan Stewart (Tube Fabricator), and Darren Fielding (Fabricator). Image courtesy King Watercraft/Fabrum

Fabrum, a New Zealand company, has collaborated on the design and build of a zero-emission hydrogen-powered boat H2Ocean with King Watercraft, a developer of sophisticated New Zealand made rigid inflatable boats.  

The H2Ocean hydrogen-powered rigid inflatable boat (RIB), a zero-emissions solution suitable for tourism, commercial and leisure activities, will begin sea trials in January 2025. 

The boat can be adapted to suit the environment and operations of the end user – and be equipped to carry up to 12 people, making it ideal for tourism and ferrying activities, or fewer people and specialist equipment, making it ideal for coastguard, servicing and event-based activities. The boat carries 18kg of 350 bar hydrogen gas, supplied to a fuel cell, which in turn maintains charging to a battery bank that is used to power the two electric stern legs.

Christopher Boyle, Executive Chair, Fabrum (left) with Will King, Founder, King Watercraft (right) and H2Ocean. Image courtesy King Watercraft/Fabrum

