Worker Medevaced from Bulk Carrier Off Louisiana

An ailing shore labor worker was medevaced off an Indian-flagged bulk carrier Thursday near Pointe a la Hache, La., the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard said its watchstanders at Sector New Orleans received a call at approximately 10 a.m. stating a man on board Great Eastern's Kamsarmax bulker Jag Arnav was unresponsive due to unknown circumstances.

A spokesperson for Great Eastern Shipmanagement said the man is a shore laborer who was not feeling well while performing hatch cleaning at Magnolia anchorage on the Mississippi River. The worker's foreman called USCG for medical evaluation.

Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew, which arrived at the scene at approximately 11 a.m., hoisted the man and transferred him to Plaquemines Medical Center in Port Sulphur. The man is reportedly in critical condition.