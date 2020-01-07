Workers at Port Jerome and Fos Refineries on Strike
Workers at France's Port Jerome and Fos refineries, which are run by Exxon, have decided to go on strike, the CGT union wrote on a union blog page on Tuesday.
Officials at Exxon in France could not be immediately reached for a comment.
France's Prime Minister said earlier on Tuesday that the country was not at risk of a fuel shortage, despite the wave of protests against government plans to change the country's pensions system.
