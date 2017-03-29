Working for Africa

International Maritime Organization (IMO) has contributed to the latest meeting of United Nations bodies working in Africa – the RCM-Africa forum.

The forum, which held its 18th session in Dakar, Senegal (25-26 March), provides a platform for all UN programmes and agencies to share information about their work in the continent and coordinate strategies to support African Union programmes.

IMO shared information about its technical assistance activities in Africa, which form part of its work to promote safe and secure shipping on clean oceans – particularly in the context of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This year’s RCM-Africa meeting was part of activities marking "Africa Development Week" (23-28 March) and focused specifically on harnessing the talents of Africa’s youth for achieving sustainable development. The meeting was strengthened by the participation, for the first time, of the Regional United Nations Development Group.