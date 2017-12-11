ReCAAP, India Coast Guard Conduct Workshop

The Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia (ReCAAP) Information Sharing Centre and the Indian Coast Guard have commenced the 2017 Capacity Building Workshop in New Delhi, India.

Themed “Striding Over Domestic Challenges,” this year’s workshop draws ReCAAP Focal Points from maritime enforcement and government agencies across Australia, Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, China, Japan, Korea, Laos, Myanmar, the Netherlands, Norway , the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and the United States

Participants will pool case studies drawn from recent incidents from their respective countries, discuss challenges, and share best practices to effectively deal with the evolving patterns of piracy and armed robbery against ships in Asia.

In addition to case study discussions, vital topics such as trends and developments over the past ten years, legal prosecution against criminals of piracy and armed robbery against ships, as well as emerging threats that may impact piracy and sea robbery such as maritime cyber security will also be addressed.

The Indian Ship Owners’ Association will also present an industry’s perspective with the participants, and engage them in a dialogue.

“India as one of the original signatories of the ReCAAP Agreement in 2006 is a longstanding supporter of the work of the Information Sharing Centre, and we are grateful for the partnership as a co-organizer of this year’s Capacity Building Workshop,” said Masafumi Kuroki, Executive Director of the ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre.

“While recent years have seen a decrease in the number of incidents of piracy and armed robbery against ships in Asia, we must continue to be vigilant and alert to evolving patterns and threats. The annual Capacity Building Workshop is integral to our on-going efforts to increase the safety and security of seas in Asia,” he added.

The 2016 Capacity Building Workshop was held in Manila in collaboration with the Philippines Coast Guard.