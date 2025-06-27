World First: Hydrogen-Electric Tug No.1 Enters Service in China

China's first hydrogen-electric tugboat, the Hydrogen-Electric Tug No.1, was officially put into service on Thursday at Qingdao Port, east China's Shandong Province. Compared to traditional fuel-powered tugboats, this vessel is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by over 1,500 tons annually, marking a breakthrough in terms of the application of hydrogen energy in China's shipping sector.



The tugboat integrates the Beidou navigation system and is equipped with a hybrid power system combining hydrogen fuel cells and liquid-cooled lithium batteries, enabling zero carbon emissions. It can operate for over 12 hours at a speed of 9 knots, with a towing force of 82 tons. Its fully automated intelligent shore-based charging technology, among other innovations, fills multiple domestic gaps in China, making it the most powerful harbor tugboat with the largest lithium battery capacity in the country.



Compared to traditional fuel-powered tugboats, the tugboat demonstrates significant advantages in noise control, equipment lifespan, and energy efficiency, substantially reducing carbon emissions during port operations.



(Source: China News Service via Reuters Connect)