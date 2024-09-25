2024 World Maritime Day: Fifty Years of SOLAS

The IMO is celebrating World Maritime Day on 26 September by highlighting the importance of safety at sea in an era of significant transformations and new risks and 50 years since the adoption of the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS).

SOLAS was first adopted in 1914, in response to the Titanic disaster. It is widely recognized as the most important international treaty on maritime safety. The Convention in force today was adopted on November 1, 1974. It contains 15 chapters covering key topics, such as life-saving appliances and arrangements, distress and safety communications and carriage of dangerous goods and many more.

This year’s theme “Navigating the future: Safety first!” recognizes that safety remains paramount.

Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said: “2024 marks 50 years since the SOLAS treaty was adopted. We can be proud of the crucial role this convention has played in setting international safety standards for ship construction, equipment, and operation, preventing maritime disasters and protecting lives. But we cannot be complacent. World Maritime Day calls for collective effort to ensure we keep pace with the ongoing transformation in shipping.”

In his message, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said: “Today, the maritime sector is undergoing a profound transformation as it steers towards greater digitalization, automation and decarbonization. New technologies and designs offer the opportunity to make important contributions to climate action. I count on the commitment of regulators, seafarers and ship operators alike.”

To celebrate the day, maritime landmarks around the world will be illuminated in blue, including IMO's headquarters in London. In Denmark, the day will be marked by lighting up the pylons of the Great Belt Bridge in blue from dusk until midnight.

(Image courtesy of Danish Maritime Authority)