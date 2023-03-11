World’s First Fully Electric Harbor Tugboat Named

HaiSea Marine, majority owned by Haisla Nation in partnership with Seaspan ULC, celebrated the naming and blessing of its tug boat fleet – which includes the world’s first fully electric harbor tug boat, along with dual fuel (LNG and Diesel) escort tug boats. Once delivered, the green fleet will provide ship-assist and escort towing services to LNG carriers calling at LNG Canada’s new export facility in Kitimat in the traditional territory of the Haisla Nation.

Members of the Haisla Nation joined representatives from Seaspan, HaiSea Marine and LNG Canada for the naming ceremony at Sanmar Shipyards in Istanbul, Turkiye.

The HaiSea fleet will include three fully electric tugs. The ElectRA 2800 is a new series of battery electric harbour tugs and were specifically designed and customized for its innovative propulsion system to meet the unique requirements of assisting LNG carriers on and off the berths at the LNG Canada terminal. The two dual fuel (LNG and Diesel) tug boats are RAstar 4000-DF escort tugs and with 100 tons of bollard pull will be the west coast of Canada’s most powerful escort tugs.

“It is meaningful to be in Turkey on behalf of the Haisla Nation to celebrate the naming and blessing of the first vessels in the HaiSea fleet," said Crystal Smith, Chief Councillor, Haisla Nation. "HaiSea Wee’git, HaiSea Wamis and HaiSea Brave were named by Haisla members and carry special meaning for our people, history, and territory. From the very beginning, this joint venture was designed to ensure our members and neighbours would have access to employment opportunities and today we are closer to realizing those benefits.”

“The naming and blessing ceremonies in Turkey mark a significant milestone for HaiSea Marine as we prepare to launch the world’s first fully electric tug boat," said Derek Ollmann, President, Seaspan Marine. "We are proud to reach this milestone together with our partners from Haisla, Gitxaala, and Gitga’at Nations and we look forward to working together for generations to come and delivering on HaiSea’s promise of opportunities for the Haisla people and their coastal First Nations neighbors.”