World's First: Japanese Trio Intros LNG-fueled LCC

Japanese shipping companies Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) have signed long-term transport agreements with compatriot energy company Kyushu Electric Power (Kyuden) for LNG-fueled large coal carriers (LCC).



According to a joint press release, the vessels are expected to become the world’s first LNG-fueled large coal carriers, under the operation of NYK and MOL, to import coal to Kyuden’s coal-fired power plants.



The use of LNG fuel is expected to virtually eliminate sulfur oxides (SOx) emission and reduce approximately 80% of nitrogen oxides (NOx) emission, as well as 30% of carbon dioxide (CO2) emission, in comparison with traditional marine fuels.



The LNG procured for Kyuden’s thermal power plants will be supplied to the vessels as fuel at the loading facility of Kitakyushu Liquefied Natural Gas Co., Inc., a 75% owned subsidiary of Kyuden.



The three companies contribute to the realization of a low carbon society by implementation of LNG as an environment friendly fuel which effectively reduces carbon emissions from marine transport.



NYK, MOL, and Kyuden aim to positively collaborate for sustainable marine transportation of coal, with the reduction of its environmental impact.