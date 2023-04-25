World’s Largest VLGC Ready for Delivery

The world's largest very large gas carrier (VLGC) has been unveiled in Shanghai ahead of its delivery to Singapore-based owner Petredec Global.

The dual-fuel LPG vessel Harzand was designed and built by Jiangnan Shipyard and has a capacity of 93,000cbm. It is 230 meters long and 36.6 meters wide.

Harzand is the first of six underway for Petredec. The order was signed in November 2020 and calls for the vessels to be fitted with MAN ES LGIP engines and a shaft generator to utilise LPG to provide the auxiliary power at sea.

The vessel is the fourth-generation VLGC ship design (Panda 93P) which features a patented line type (VS-Bow MK-IV), which performs well under full load, ballast, and liquid cargo loading conditions.

Petredec has already taken delivery of four 84,000 cbm vessels from Jiangnan Shipyard in 2020. The company’s close relationship with the yard dates back to 2007, and over that time it has ordered 19 LPG/ethylene vessels.

Jiangnan Shipyard received its first VLGC order in 2012 and has since received orders for 52 such vessels to date, including 14 with a capacity of 93,000cbm. Sinogas placed a firm order for two of the 93,000 cubic-metre (cbm) VLGCs, with options for three more vessels, in 2021.

The new 93,000cbm vessels will emit 30% less CO2 than the previous generation 84,000cbm vessels burning LSFO.



