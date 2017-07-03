Marine Link
WorleyParsons Wins Contract from Saudi Aramco for Marjan Oilfield

July 3, 2017

Australia's WorleyParsons has won a contract from state oil firm Saudi Aramco to conduct engineering and design work for offshore facilities and pipelines for the expansion of the Marjan oilfield in Saudi Arabia, industry sources told Reuters.
Worleyparsons and Saudi Aramco declined to comment.

Under the new contract, the Australian company will design and engineer new offshore facilities such as platforms and additional pipelines to link to a new gas facility in Tanajib on the Gulf coast, and from Tanajib to the expanded natural gas liquid (NGL) facility in Khursaniyah, one of the sources said.

Saudi Aramco is expanding the oilfield to meet increased demand for gas at home.

Last month, Amec Foster Wheeler said it won a five-year contract to deliver the pre-feed, feed and other support services for an additional 300,000 barrels per day gas/oil separation train.
 
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine)
