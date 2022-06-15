Marine Link
Thursday, June 23, 2022
SUBSCRIBE

Wärtsilä Acquires PortLink Global

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

June 15, 2022

Port of Dover, a PortLink Global customer. Courtesy of Port of Dover and PortLink.

Port of Dover, a PortLink Global customer. Courtesy of Port of Dover and PortLink.

Wärtsilä Voyage acquired PortLink Global, a global port solutions company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The move is intended to speed Wärtsilä Voyage along its path towards creating an end-to-end connected maritime ecosystem.

The transaction was signed and closed in June 2022.

PortLink and Wärtsilä Voyage have partnered in the past – collaborating on projects including the co-development of a Port Management Information System (PMIS) for the largest Mediterranean and African port, Tanger Med, the Callao Port Authority (Peru) modernization project, and the delivery of Brazil’s first Smart Port Solution at Porto do Acu.

“Bringing PortLink into Wärtsilä Voyage isn’t just about expanding our portfolio, but further strengthening our expertise in the smart port sector by bringing in highly experienced people into our team. Their domain expertise and portfolio perfectly complement Wärtsilä Voyage’s smart ports vision — a critical piece in our larger ambition of building an end-to-end connected ship-to-shore logistic management and voyage optimization ecosystem,” said Sean Fernback, President, Wärtsilä Voyage and Executive Vice President, Wärtsilä.

Founded in 2007, PortLink provides port efficiency solutions, including Port Management Information Systems (PMIS), Port Community Systems (PCS), Pilotage Dispatch systems and Local Port Services (LPS).

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week