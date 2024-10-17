Marine Link
Wärtsilä Books Order for Handling and Fuel Gas Supply Systems

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

October 17, 2024

(Credit: Wärtsilä)

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, part of technology group Wärtsilä, has been contracted to supply the cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems for six newbuild medium-sized gas carrier (MGC) vessels.

The new vessels are built at the Jiangsu Yangzi-Mitsui (YAMIC) Shipbuilding yard in China for a Japanese shipowner.

The YAMIC yard is a joint venture between Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group and Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard commencing in April 2025.

The ships will transport and operate with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

“We have worked closely with the YAMIC yard earlier, and we are pleased to continue this good relationship. This order is an important endorsement of the strong position that Wärtsilä’s cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems have established with this category of vessels,” said Barry Yang, Sales Manager, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, China.

