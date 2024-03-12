Wärtsilä Delivers Simulator to Sharjah Maritime Academy

Wärtsilä has supplied its latest simulator technology to the prestigious Sharjah Maritime Academy located in Khorfakkan, United Arab Emirates.

The comprehensive suite of navigation, engineering, communications and Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) simulators includes full mission, part task and classroom trainers for all levels of training and research, as well as modelling and content creation tools to enable the highly skilled maritime faculty team to offer a complete range of services to national and international clients.

The scope includes two full mission navigational bridge simulators with 360-degree visualisation, state-of-the art offshore specific bridge systems, and the first installation of Wärtsilä’s new simulation bridge equipment configuration which represents the very latest and highest digital navigation operational standards.

The advanced simulation facility also features the world’s first commercial maritime mixed reality chromakey vessel handling application in the form of two integrated offshore vessel and tug simulators with motion platform for absolute immersion in the synthetic learning environment.

“Our aim is to create both a scientific and practical environment for students and to provide the capabilities that qualify them to reach the highest standards of quality in the field of maritime transport,” says Dr. Hashim Abdullah bin Sharhan Al Zaabi, Chancellor of the Academy. “For this we need the latest simulator technology to enable us to conduct training to the highest international standard and offer a platform for collaboration with other leading maritime organisations, which is why we have partnered with Wärtsilä to deliver this for us.”





