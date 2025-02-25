Wärtsilä Inks Lifecycle Agreement with Middle East’s Largest Dredger Fleet Operator

Technology group Wärtsilä has signed a five-year lifecycle agreement with NMDC Group, one of the largest dredging and marine contractors in the Middle East.

The agreement will focus on optimizing the availability and operational efficiency of NMDC’s dredging fleet.

It covers seven of NMDC’s dredgers, with the potential to expand the scope to additional vessels in the future.

The scope includes a tailor-made maintenance program for the engine and propulsion equipment onboard the vessels, as well as digital solutions and performance guarantees. These are all aimed at increasing fleet availability and optimizing maintenance costs.

“Increasing availability and reducing downtime of our vessels is a priority for our company. That’s why this new agreement with Wärtsilä serves as a cornerstone in our efforts to advance reliable and sustainable operations within the Middle East,” said Peter Marvin, Chief Technical & Resource Pool Officer at NMDC Group.

“NMDC’s fleet operates in highly demanding environments, where uptime and vessel flexibility are critical. Our tailored digital solutions and expert operational support will ensure that their vessels are not only more reliable but also operate at peak efficiency throughout the contract duration, in turn, saving fuel and lowering emissions,” added Henrik Wilhelms, Director, Agreement Sales at Wärtsilä.